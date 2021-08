How many championship games had Dublin gone unbeaten before their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo last weekend? ©INPHO/James Crombie 43 41

45 46

Ajax unveiled their new third kit this week. Which music icon is it inspired by? Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment Bob Marley USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Michael Jackson

Wolfgang Eilmes/DPA/PA Images Johnny Cash Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images Kurt Cobain

Why have the All Blacks cancelled their upcoming Rugby Championship fixtures? Jeremy Ward/AP/Press Association Images Too many injuries Covid restrictions

Clashes with domestic rugby schedule Conflict within squad

Emma Duggan and which other player scored a goal for Meath in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Vikki Wall ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Niamh O’Sullivan

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Bridgetta Lynch ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Stacey Grimes

James McClean has rejoined former club Wigan Athletic after departing Stoke City. What age is the Irish international? ©INPHO/Bagu Blanco 35 32

34 30

Who scored a late brace for Peamount United in their defeat to Dutch side Enschede this week? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Eleanor Ryan-Doyle ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Stephanie Roche

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Áine O'Gorman ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Lauren Kelly

The Ireland basketball team were crowned champions of the European Championship for Small Countries last weekend. Who did they defeat in the final? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Malta Austria

Switzerland Scotland

Who edged the six-man playoff to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday? Chris Seward/AP/Press Association Images Kim Si-Woo USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Kevin Kisner

USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Adam Scott USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Roger Sloan

Davy Burke has stepped down as manager of the Wicklow footballers. Do you know what county he is from? ©INPHO Wicklow Dublin

Kildare Laois