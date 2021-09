Romeo Beckham, son of David, made his professional football debut for which club's reserve team last Sunday? John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images NY Red Bulls Inter Miami

LA Galaxy Houston Dynamo

Which of these NFL players unfortunately dropped a necklace containing his father's ashes after scoring a touchdown? Cliff Welch/Zuma Press/PA Images Rob Gronkowski Cliff Welch/Zuma Press/PA Images Kyler Murray

Larry Radloff/Zuma Press/PA Images Aaron Jones Larry Radloff/Zuma Press/PA Images Jimmy Garoppolo

Former Dublin U21 hurling manager Joe Fortune was appointed manager of which senior inter-county side this week? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Westmeath Kerry

Laois Antrim

Which of these players did NOT score a goal for the Republic of Ireland in their friendly win over Australia? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Louise Quinn ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Lucy Quinn

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Denise O'Sullivan ©INPHO/James Crombie Katie McCabe

Simon Zebo has been named to start for Munster this weekend for the first time since his return from a three-year stint with which French club? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Montpellier Racing 92

Toulouse Toulon

Which of these players has not been selected for the European team competing in the Ryder Cup? Fabrizio Corradetti/Zuma Press/PA Images Francesco Molinari Austin Mcafee/Zuma Press/PA Images Rory McIlroy

Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images Jon Rahm John Adams/Zuma Press/PA Images Sergio Garcia

Former Republic of Ireland international Curtis Flemming has been appointed as assistant manager with which Championship side? © INPHO Fulham Stoke City

Bristol City Luton Town

Beibhinn Parsons and which other player scored tries for Ireland in their World Cup qualifier victory over Italy last Sunday? ©INPHO/James Crombie Eimear Considine ©INPHO/Giuseppe Fama Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli Sene Naoupu ©INPHO/Giuseppe Fama Cliodhna Moloney

Armagh All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee will remain in charge of the Sligo footballers in 2022. Which club is he from? ©INPHO/James Crombie Crossmaglen Armagh Harps

Ballymacnab Clan na Gael