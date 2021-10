Paudie Murray stepped down as the Cork camogie manager this week. In what year was he first appointed to the role? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo 2012 2013

2011 2014

Which of these players scored for their club in the FA Women’s League Cup this week? ©INPHO/James Crombie Katie McCabe ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Ruesha Littlejohn

©INPHO/Kristinn Magnusson Megan Connolly ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Louise Quinn

Former Republic of Ireland international Paul McShane lined out for the Manchester United U21's this week. But do you know how old he is? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 36 37

39 35

Which former Ireland rugby international is part of a new feasibility steering group to examine the prospect of launching a Women’s Lions tour? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Nora Stapleton ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Fiona Steed

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Sophie Spence ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Niamh Briggs

Who scored the fourth goal for Ireland in their big win over Qatar? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Shane Duffy ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Callum Robinson

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Jeff Hendrick ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Chiedozie Ogbene

The Ireland women's assistant manager Eileen Gleeson is leaving her position to take over which Scottish club? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Rangers Celtic

Glasgow City Aberdeen

Chris Conway and which other former inter-county star are coming on board as part of Billy Sheehan's Laois backroom team? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Brian McDonald ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Joe Higgins

©INPHO/James Crombie Michael Lawlor ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Tom Kelly

How many players from the All-Ireland-winning Meath side have been shortlisted for the LGFA Players’ Player of the Year? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 1 3

2 0

Keith Ricken was named as the new Cork senior football manager this week. How many seasons was the previous boss Ronan McCarthy in charge? ©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy 3 4

5 2