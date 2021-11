Antonio Conte was appointed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager this week. What age is the Italian coach? John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images 50 52

49 53

And how long was his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo in the position before he was sacked? Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images 2 years 5 months

1 year 4 months

Damien Duff has been unveiled as the new Shelbourne manager. Which of these teams has he NOT had a coaching stint with? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Shamrock Rovers Celtic

Blackburn Republic of Ireland

Which of these Republic of Ireland players was named as the Women’s Super League Player of the Month for October? ©INPHO/Kalle Parkkinen Katie McCabe ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Megan Connolly

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Niamh Fahey ©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy Rianna Jarrett

Mayo star defender Oísín Mullin is set to join AFL side Geelong. Which GAA club does he play for? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Ballina Stephenites Ballyhaunis

Castlebar Mitchels Kilmaine

Which of these players has NOT been named to start for Ireland in their Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Hugo Keenan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Peter O'Mahony

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan James Ryan ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Rónan Kelleher

Which of these former Galway hurlers has been added to Henry Shefflin's backroom team for the Tribesmen? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Damien Hayes ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Ollie Canning

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Damien Joyce ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Alan Kerins

Waterford hurling great Kevin Moran announced his inter-county retirement this week. In which year did he make his championship debut for the Déise? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2006 2007

2005 2008

What historic event will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo It will host a Cork camogie club final for the first time. Christy Moore will be in concert

It will host a Cork ladies football club final for the first time. Cork City will play a League of Ireland game there