Ireland face New Zealand tomorrow. Who scored the first try in the famous Chicago victory over the All-Blacks in 2016? CJ Stander Jordi Murphy

Conor Murray Simon Zebo

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new Aston Villa boss. Who did he replace when he took charge of Rangers in 2018? Ally McCoist Pedro Caixinha

Graeme Murty Mark Warburton

Oisin Mullin's move from Mayo to the AFL has been confirmed. What club has he joined? Geelong Essendon

Carlton Hawthorn

What Irish jockey will receive the 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award after their stunning performances at the Cheltenham Festival this year? Ruby Walsh Barry Geraghty

Rachael Blackmore Katie Walsh

What NFL quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus after lying to reporters about being vaccinated? Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes Russell Wilson

Jim McGuinness poured cold water on rumours linking him to a coaching role in Down this week. In what year did he depart the Donegal job? 2012 2013

2014 2015

Maggie Farrelly will become the first woman to referee a men's senior county final this weekend when she takes charge of the decider in what county? Cavan Monaghan

Wicklow Carlow

What Portugal player came on as a sub for Bruno Fernandes in last night's 0-0 draw with Ireland? Joao Moutinho Jose Fonte

Joao Felix Renato Sanches

The 2022 Irish Open will be held in Mount Juliet. Where did the 2021 competition take place? Royal Portrush Galgorm Castle

Mount Juliet The K Club