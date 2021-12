Davy Fitzgerald has joined the Cork camogie management team. But from which club in Clare does he hail? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Ballyea Sixmilebridge

Clarecastle Clonlara

Which of these WNT stars scored a hat-trick in Ireland's whopping 11-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Georgia during the week? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Katie McCabe ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Kyra Carusa

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Denise O'Sullivan ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Amber Barrett

Kevin McManamon has retired from inter-county football. How many All-Irelands did he win with Dublin? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry 8 6

7 5

Who was crowned the Player of the Year at the 2021 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League awards this week? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Savannah McCarthy ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Karen Duggan

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Áine O'Gorman ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Kylie Murphy

Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored for Man United in their win over Arsenal on Thursday night? Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Marcus Rashford Dave Thompson/AP/Press Association Images Bruno Fernandes

Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Scott McTominay Dave Thompson/AP/Press Association Images Jadon Sancho

Which squad number has been assigned to Mayo's Oisín Mullin with his new AFL side Geelong Cats? ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan 31 34

27 32

Robbie Henshaw picked up the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year at the Irish Rugby awards. Who was victorious in the women's category? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Lindsay Peat ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Sene Naoupu

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Ciara Griffin ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Dorothy Wall

Alexia Putellas was awarded the women's Ballon d'Or this week. Which club does she play for? ABACA/ABACA/PA Images Manchester City Lyon

Barcelona Chelsea

Which Washington player caught a last-minute interception to secure a two-point win over the Seattle Seahawks? Mark Goldman/Zuma Press/PA Images Kendall Fuller Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Antonio Gibson

Nick Wass/AP/Press Association Images J.D. McKissic Mark Tenally/AP/Press Association Images Terry McLaurin