Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the new Man United boss. How many permanent managers have now been appointed at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013? Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images 4 5

6 7

Which tennis star has joined Martin Broughton’s consortium to buy Chelsea? Joe Toth/AELTC Pool/PA Archive/PA Images Roger Federer Rob Prange/Dppi/Zuma Press/PA Images Emma Raducanu

AELTC/David Gray/PA Archive/PA Images Serena Williams Hasenkopf/Ferrari via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images Novak Djokovic

Ronnie O'Sullivan is in action at the World Snooker championship this week, but why is he set to be sanctioned? Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images He insulted the standard of the tournament in an interview He cursed at the referee during a match

He appeared to make a lewd gesture He started singing to put his opponent off

Which Cork player has this week been ruled out of their Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry with a fractured bone in his hand? ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty Ian Maguire ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Míchéal Martin

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Brian Hurley ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Kevin Flahive

The Ireland women's rugby team are set to go on their first-ever summer tour this year. Where are they going? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy New Zealand Australia

South Africa Japan

Which Cork defender has been reported to be in line for a move to the AFLW? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Hannah Looney ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Erika O'Shea

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Eimear Scally ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Ciara O'Sullivan

Sligo won their first Connacht U20 football title this week. Who did they beat in the final to become champions? ©INPHO/James Crombie Roscommon Galway

Mayo Leitrim

Who scored two goals for Arsenal in their 4-2 win over Chelsea in the Premier League? Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Eddie Nketiah Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Emile Smith Rowe

Frank Augstein/AP/Press Association Images Bukayo Saka Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Granit Xhaka

Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football. How many caps did he win for Ireland during his career? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 40 50

35 55