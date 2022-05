How many amateur boxing world champions does Ireland now have after Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke's victories? 4 6

5 7

Who has been named Accenture Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year 2022? Josh van der Flier Caelan Doris

Mack Hansen Hugo Keenan

Jake Daniels became the UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out as gay this week. What Championship club does he play for? Blackburn Rovers Bristol City

Blackpool Barnsley

Offaly secured their first Leinster minor hurling title in 22 years on Monday. Who did they beat in the final? Kilkenny Laois

Dublin Wexford

Who scored Everton's winner in their stunning come-from-behind 3-2 win over Crystal Palace to seal Premier League survival? Michael Keane Richarlison

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Demarai Gray

In which event did Rhasidat Adeleke break her latest Irish record in last weekend? 100m 200m

300m 400m

Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi will leave the province at the end of the season. Which country's coaching team will he join? Australia Argentina

South Africa Japan

Who scored two goals as Derry saw off Monaghan to reach their first Ulster final since 2011? Benny Heron Shane McGuigan

Gareth McKinless Niall Loughlin

Rory McIlroy has made a bright start at the PGA Championship. Which county Down town does the four-time major winner hail from? Portaferry Bangor

Newcastle Holywood