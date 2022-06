Leona Maguire finished in a three-way tie for eighth place at which tournament on Sunday? Chris Carlson/AP/Press Association Images Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Cognizant Founders Play

US Women’s Open LPGA Drive On Championship

Which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming tour of New Zealand with a wrist injury? ©INPHO/James Crombie Jack Carty ©INPHO/James Crombie Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Evan Treacy Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Jonathan Sexton

Andy McEntee has stepped down as manager of the Meath footballers after how many years in charge? ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan 4 3

5 6

Ukraine defeated Ireland 1-0 in their Nations League clash during the week. But do you know who scored the match-winner? ©INPHO/James Crombie Artem Dovbyk ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Viktor Tsygankov

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Mykhailo Mudryk ©INPHO/James Crombie Mykola Shaparenko

Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda has secured a move to which Championship side? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Cardiff City Luton Town

Nottingham Forest West Brom

Mo Salah has won the Professional Footballers’ Association’s men’s player of the year. Who won the women's award? Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Vivianne Miedema John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Sam Kerr

Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Katie McCabe Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Lauren Hemp

Mayo Ladies player Niamh Kelly switched AFLW clubs this week and will now join Adelaide Crows. Do you know which side her sister Grace will be playing for next season? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo North Melbourne Collingwood

St Kilda GWS Giants

"I love using the game of golf as something to help grow around the world and be role models to kids. We’re not politicians." - Who said this about the LIV Golf Invitational Series? Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images Phil Mickelson Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images Dustin Johnson

Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images Graeme McDowell Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images Lee Westwood

Mayo defeated Galway in the Connacht minor football final this week. How many titles has the county now won at this grade? ©INPHO/James Crombie 41 35

20 15