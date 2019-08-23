Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Who was named man-of-the-match in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final? Paudie Maher Noel McGrath

John McGrath Ronan Maher

2. Which stadium has been chosen to host this year’s Pro14 final? Kingspan Stadium Murrayfield

Cardiff City Stadium Thomond Park

3. Former Ireland captain Emma Byrne will continue her football career in which country? Portugal Spain

France Germany

4. Micheál Donoghue left his role as Galway hurling boss this week. How many seasons did he spend in charge? Two seasons Three seasons

Four seasons Five seasons

5. Which former England rugby star is launching an MMA career? Nick Easter Simon Shaw

Lewis Moody James Haskell

6. Who is Gennady Golovkin set to face for the vacant IBF 160-pound title? Billy Joe Saunders Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo Daniel Jacobs

7. Galway upset All-Ireland camogie champions Cork in their semi-final last weekend. What were Cork seeking this year? Three-in-a-row Four-in-a-row

Five-in-a-row Six-in-a-row

8. Who has Joe Schmidt chosen to start at out-half at Twickenham tomorrow against England? Jack Carty Ross Byrne

Johnny Sexton Joey Carbery

9. Speaking on Sky Sports this week, what did Ian Holloway appear to blame for the introduction of VAR? Aliens Donald Trump

Brexit The boogie