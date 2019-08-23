Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 23 Aug 2019, 5:00 PM
49 minutes ago 4,636 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4778694

1. Who was named man-of-the-match in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final?
Paudie Maher
Noel McGrath

John McGrath
Ronan Maher
2. Which stadium has been chosen to host this year’s Pro14 final?
Kingspan Stadium
Murrayfield

Cardiff City Stadium
Thomond Park
3. Former Ireland captain Emma Byrne will continue her football career in which country?
Portugal
Spain

France
Germany
4. Micheál Donoghue left his role as Galway hurling boss this week. How many seasons did he spend in charge?
Two seasons
Three seasons

Four seasons
Five seasons
5. Which former England rugby star is launching an MMA career?
Nick Easter
Simon Shaw

Lewis Moody
James Haskell
6. Who is Gennady Golovkin set to face for the vacant IBF 160-pound title?
Billy Joe Saunders
Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo
Daniel Jacobs
7. Galway upset All-Ireland camogie champions Cork in their semi-final last weekend. What were Cork seeking this year?
Three-in-a-row
Four-in-a-row

Five-in-a-row
Six-in-a-row
8. Who has Joe Schmidt chosen to start at out-half at Twickenham tomorrow against England?
Jack Carty
Ross Byrne

Johnny Sexton
Joey Carbery
9. Speaking on Sky Sports this week, what did Ian Holloway appear to blame for the introduction of VAR?
Aliens
Donald Trump

Brexit
The boogie
10. Which Irish equestrian team has qualified for next summer's Olympic Games for the first time?
Dressage
Eventing

Show jumping
Vaulting
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

