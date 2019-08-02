Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 2 Aug 2019, 5:00 PM
11 minutes ago 484 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4749186

1. 14-man Tipperary overcame Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-finals last weekend. Who was sent off for the Premier County?
John McGrath
Niall O’Meara

Noel McGrath
Padraic Maher
2. How old was new Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott when he became the youngest-ever Premier League debutant last season?
14
15

16
17
3. Who won this year's Galway Plate in Ballybrit on Wednesday?
Snugsborough Benny
Black Corton

Borice
Peregrine Run
4. Rory McIlroy shot a brilliant 62 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, but came up short on Sunday. Who won the competition in Memphis?
Tommy Fleetwood
Brooks Koepka

Webb Simpson
Jon Rahm
5. Dundalk were beaten in the Champions League qualifiers by Qarabag midweek. Who will they now face in the Europa League third round?
F91 Dudelange
Maccabi Tel Aviv

BATE Borisov
Slovan Bratislava
6. John Meyler parted ways with the Cork senior hurlers this week. How many campaigns did he spend in charge?
One season
Two seasons

Three seasons
Four seasons
7. Who will succeed Rory Best as Ulster Rugby captain this coming season?
Iain Henderson
Jack McGrath

Jordi Murphy
Kieran Treadwell
8. Egan Bernal became the youngest winner of the Tour de France in more than a century. Where is is the 22-year-old from?
Peru
Brazil

Venezuela
Colombia
9. Champions Dublin booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals against Monaghan last weekend. Who scored 1-9 at Parnell Park?
Carla Rowe
Sinead Aherne

Noëlle Healy
Sinéad Goldrick
10. Which country did former Ulster fullback Peter Nelson make his international rugby debut for last weekend?
United States
Georgia

Canada
Italy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

