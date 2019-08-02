Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. 14-man Tipperary overcame Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-finals last weekend. Who was sent off for the Premier County? John McGrath Niall O’Meara

Noel McGrath Padraic Maher

2. How old was new Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott when he became the youngest-ever Premier League debutant last season? 14 15

16 17

3. Who won this year's Galway Plate in Ballybrit on Wednesday? Snugsborough Benny Black Corton

Borice Peregrine Run

4. Rory McIlroy shot a brilliant 62 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, but came up short on Sunday. Who won the competition in Memphis? Tommy Fleetwood Brooks Koepka

Webb Simpson Jon Rahm

5. Dundalk were beaten in the Champions League qualifiers by Qarabag midweek. Who will they now face in the Europa League third round? F91 Dudelange Maccabi Tel Aviv

BATE Borisov Slovan Bratislava

6. John Meyler parted ways with the Cork senior hurlers this week. How many campaigns did he spend in charge? One season Two seasons

Three seasons Four seasons

7. Who will succeed Rory Best as Ulster Rugby captain this coming season? Iain Henderson Jack McGrath

Jordi Murphy Kieran Treadwell

8. Egan Bernal became the youngest winner of the Tour de France in more than a century. Where is is the 22-year-old from? Peru Brazil

Venezuela Colombia

9. Champions Dublin booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals against Monaghan last weekend. Who scored 1-9 at Parnell Park? Carla Rowe Sinead Aherne

Noëlle Healy Sinéad Goldrick