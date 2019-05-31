Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 31 May 2019, 5:00 PM
1. Katie Taylor bids to become undisputed world champion tomorrow. Who did she beat to win the WBO female lightweight title in March?
Cindy Serrano
Rose Volante

Victoria Bustos
Jessica McCaskill
2. Which Chelsea player netted a brace during Wednesday's Europa League final win against Arsenal?
Oliver Giroud
Eden Hazard

Pedro
Mateo Kovacic
3. Who scored the winning point as Roscommon beat Mayo for the first time since 2001 last weekend in Castlebar?
Enda Smith
Darren O’Malley

Conor Cox
Fintan Cregg
4. Which La Liga stadium will host tomorrow’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham?
Mestalla Stadium
Santiago Bernabéu

Wanda Metropolitano
San Mamés
5. League of Ireland goalkeeper James Talbot received his first senior Ireland call-up this past week. Which club does he play for?
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers

Derry City
Dundalk
6. Dubliner Jenny Egan earned a World Cup silver medal in what sport this week out in Poland?
Rowing
Heptathlon

Pentathlon
Canoeing
7. Which inter-county manager was sent to the stands during his side’s championship clash last weekend?
Jim Gavin
Micheál Donoghue

Davy Fitzgerald
Declan Bonner
8. Which sporting organisation confirmed it will take part in next month’s Dublin Pride Parade for the very first time?
FAI
GAA

IRFU
Athletics Ireland
9. Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald is set to retire next month. How many years did he spend at the helm at Thomond Park?
10 years
15 years

20 years
30 years
10. Thomas Barr earned a podium finish at this month’s Diamond League meet in Stockholm. Where is the Olympic runner from?
Donegal
Waterford

Kildare
Dublin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

