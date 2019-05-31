Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Katie Taylor bids to become undisputed world champion tomorrow. Who did she beat to win the WBO female lightweight title in March? Cindy Serrano Rose Volante

Victoria Bustos Jessica McCaskill

2. Which Chelsea player netted a brace during Wednesday's Europa League final win against Arsenal? Oliver Giroud Eden Hazard

Pedro Mateo Kovacic

3. Who scored the winning point as Roscommon beat Mayo for the first time since 2001 last weekend in Castlebar? Enda Smith Darren O’Malley

Conor Cox Fintan Cregg

4. Which La Liga stadium will host tomorrow’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham? Mestalla Stadium Santiago Bernabéu

Wanda Metropolitano San Mamés

5. League of Ireland goalkeeper James Talbot received his first senior Ireland call-up this past week. Which club does he play for? Bohemians Shamrock Rovers

Derry City Dundalk

6. Dubliner Jenny Egan earned a World Cup silver medal in what sport this week out in Poland? Rowing Heptathlon

Pentathlon Canoeing

7. Which inter-county manager was sent to the stands during his side’s championship clash last weekend? Jim Gavin Micheál Donoghue

Davy Fitzgerald Declan Bonner

8. Which sporting organisation confirmed it will take part in next month’s Dublin Pride Parade for the very first time? FAI GAA

IRFU Athletics Ireland

9. Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald is set to retire next month. How many years did he spend at the helm at Thomond Park? 10 years 15 years

20 years 30 years