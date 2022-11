Vera Pauw's Ireland are in Spain opening their World Cup preparations. Who do they face in an international friendly on Monday? Zambia Morocco

Nigeria South Africa

How many penalties did Caoimhín Kelleher save in Liverpool's Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Derby County on Wednesday? 3 1

4 2

Who will captain Ireland against Fiji on Saturday? Johnny Sexton Tadhg Beirne

Peter O'Mahony Tadhg Furlong

How many Irish players remain in the AFLW race? 8 12

9 10

Evan Ferguson earned his first call-up to the Irish senior squad this week, but where does the teenage star play his club football? Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford

Bournemouth Bristol City

Who did Munster beat on an historic night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday? South Africa A Chile

London Irish Fiji A

Which former Kilkenny hurler has joined the county's U20 management set-up? Henry Shefflin JJ Delaney

DJ Carey Eddie Brennan

Rhys McClenaghan made history by becoming Ireland's first-ever gymnastics world champion last weekend. Where does he hail from? Down Monaghan

Donegal Antrim

Ulster have signed South Africa loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff from which URC club? Scarlets Bulls

Stormers Sharks