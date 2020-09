Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on target in Tallaght last night as AC Milan beat Shamrock Rovers 2-0, but who scored the visitors' second goal? Samu Castillejo Hakan Calhanoglu

Alexis Saelemaekers Brahim Diaz

Which club knocked Crossmaglen off their perch in the Armagh senior football final last weekend? Killeavy Clann Eireann

Dromintee Maghery

John Cooney returns to the Ulster starting line-up this weekend after missing out to Alby Mathewson last time. Where does the latter come from though? Australia South Africa

New Zealand England

Name the Kerry legend who recently stepped down as Wexford senior football boss? Kieran Donaghy Paul Galvin

Tomás Ó Sé Colm Cooper

Vera Pauw's Ireland line out in a crunch European Championship qualifier this weekend, but who do they face? Germany Ukraine

Montenegro Greece

Anthony Stokes has left which Scottish club after just three weeks? Motherwell Livingston

Kilmarnock Aberdeen

All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey lost out in their bid for seven Cork crowns in a row last weekend. Who beat them in the final? West Cork St Val's

Kinsale Éire Óg

Who scored Leinster's opening try in their Pro14 final win over Ulster? Caelan Doris James Lowe

Robbie Henshaw Jordan Larmour

Ireland's Sam Bennett is in pole position to win the green jersey at the Tour De France. Which team does he represent? Bora–Hansgrohe Team Sunweb

Movistar Team Deceuninck-QuickStep