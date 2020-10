It was debate week in America. What collegiate sporting conference's schedule did Donald Trump take credit for restarting during the chaotic live broadcast? Big Bertha Invitational golf tournament at Mar-a-Lago Big Ten Football

The Home Run Derby Nascar's Indy 500

Who were crowned Cork senior club camogie champions for the first time last Sunday? Inniscarra Douglas

Courcey Rovers Sarsfields

The LA Lakers dominated the opening game of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat this week. Who scored the most points for the Lakers? LeBron James Anthony Davis

Kyle Kuzma Kentavius Caldwell-Pope

Diarmuid Connolly announced his inter-county retirement this week. How many All-Ireland SFC medals did he win with Dublin? 2 4

6 8

Leicester City this week signed a teenage defender whose namesake is a prominent international rugby player. Name him. Courtney Lawes Rob Henshaw

Sonny Williams Wesley Fofana

Coleraine's Eoin Bradley was this week given a six-week ban by the IFA. For what offence? Urinating on the pitch Intimidating a referee

Breaking Covid-19 prevention protocol Headbutt

Which of these clubs will Dundalk not face in the Europa League group phase? Arsenal Grasshopper Zurich

Rapid Vienna Molde

Rob Kearney this week confirmed a move to a new club. In what Australian city will he be based next year? Adelaide Perth

Sydney Brisbane

Which US football club this week walked from the field after claiming one of their players was the target of homophobic abuse? Seattle Brave Flagstaff Free

Sacramento Courage San Diego Loyal