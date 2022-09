Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday

A number of sports events have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

7.45am: Rugby Sevens World Cup, Ireland men’s v Portugal, Ireland women’s v Brazil [12.45] Results of these games determine the times of the next games for Ireland – RTÉ Player

8am: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, AFLW – BT Sport 1

10.15am: 3rd Test, D2 England v South Africa, Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am: Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 1

1.30pm: Stage 19, Vuelta a España, Cycling – Eurosport 1

7.30pm: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Derry City v Bohemians, Football – RTÉ 2

7.45pm: UCD v Dundalk, Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic, Football – LOI TV

7.45pm: Athlone Town v Wexford, Treaty United v Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers v Galway United, Waterford v Cork City, Soccer – LOI TV

8pm: La Liga, Girona v Real Valladolid, Football – Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV

8pm: Ligue 1, RC Lens v Troyes, Football – BT Sport 2

9pm: LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship, Golf – Sky Sports Golf

Saturday

7am: Geelong v Collingwood, AFLW – BT Sport 2

8.30am: BMW PGA Championship, Golf - Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event

10am: Collingwood v Fremantle, AFL – BT Sport 2

10.15am: 3rd Test, D3 England v South Africa, Cricket - Sky Sports Cricket

11.15am: Stage 20 Vuelta a España, Cycling – Eurosport 1

12pm: Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen v Rangers, Football – Sky Sports Football

12.30pm: Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur Women v Man United Women, Football – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Ultra/Sky Sports Showcase

1pm: La Liga, Rayo Vallecano v Valencia, Football – La Liga TV

12.30pm: Premier League, Fulham v Chelsea, Football – BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate

2.30pm: Longines Irish Champions Weekend, Horse Racing – RTÉ 2

5pm: Serie A, Inter Milan v Torino (joins match in progress), Football – BT Sport 2

5.30pm: La Liga, Cádiz v Barcelona, Football – Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV



5.30pm: Premier League, Manchester City v Tottenham, Football – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Ultra

5.30pm: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 v VFL Bochum, Football – Sky Sports Football

6.45pm: 1st T20 Women: England v India, Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

7pm: LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship, Golf – Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall, Boxing – Sky Sports Arena

7.35pm: Women’s National League, Shelbourne v Peamount Utd, Football – TG4

8pm: La Liga, Atlético Madrid v Celta Vigo, Football – Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV

8pm: Ligue 1, Marseille v Lille, Football – BT Sport 2

Sunday

3am: Khamzat Chimaev v Nate Diaz, UFC – BT Sport 1

5am: 3rd ODI Australia v New Zealand, Cricket – BT Sport 2

8.30am: BMW PGA Championship, Golf - Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event

10am: Great North Run, Athletics – BBC One

10.15am: 3rd Test, D4 England v South Africa, Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

11.30am: Serie A, Atalanta v Cremonese, Football – BT Sport 1

12pm: Ligue 1, Strasbourg v Clermont, Football – BT Sport 3

12.30pm: Women’s Super League, Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women, Football – BBC One/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

12.30pm: Italian Grand Prix, F1 – Sky Sports F1

1pm: La Liga, Real Madrid v Real Mallorca, Football – Premier Sports 1/La Liga

1pm: Women’s Super League, Everton Women v Leicester City Women – The FA Player

1.30pm: The Curragh: Longines Irish Champions Weekend, Horse Racing – ITV4/RTÉ 2

2pm: Women’s Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Aston Villa Women, London City Lionesses v Bristol City Women, Reading Women v Liverpool Women, Football – The FA Player

2pm: Ligue 1, Ajaccio v Nice, Football - BT Sport 3

2pm: Premier League, West Ham United v Newcastle United, Football - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Ultra

2pm: Serie A, Bologna v Fiorentina, Lecce v Monza, Sassuolo v Udinese, Football - BT Sport 2, BT Sport 6, BT Sport 5

2.30pm: Bundesliga, FC Cologne v Union Berlin, Football - Sky Sports Football

2.30pm: Waterford SHC Final: Ballygunner v Mount Sion, GAA - TG4



3.15pm: La Liga, Elche v Athletic Bilbao, Football – Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV

4pm: Vuelta a España, Cycling – Eurosport 1

4.05pm: Ligue 1, Rennes v Auxerre, Football – BT Sport 3

4.15pm: Armagh SFC: Silverbridge Harps v Crossmaglen, GAA - TG4

4.30pm: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach, Football - Sky Sports Football

4.30pm: Premier League, Crystal Palace v Man Utd, Football - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Ultra

5pm: Serie A, Lazio v Verona, Football - BT Sport 2

5.30pm: La Liga, Getafe v Real Sociedad, Football - Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV

6pm: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins; 9.25pm Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings; 1.20am Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys, NFL – Sky Sports Action

7pm: Women’s Super League, Man City Women v Arsenal Women, Football - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Ultra/ Sky Sports Super League

7.45pm: Ligue 1, Monaco v Lyon, Football - BT Sport 2

7.45pm: Serie A, Juventus v Salernitana, Football - BT Sport

8pm: La Liga, Real Betis v Villarreal, Football - Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV

