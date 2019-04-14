Legends turn out for Sean Cox and more Tweets of the Week

1. Nemo Rangers
SFC— NemoRangersGAA (@NemoRangersGAA) April 6, 2019
29mins 2nd Half @NemoRangersGAA: 3-14(23)@ValleyRoversGAA: 1-6(9)
Whatever the opposite of fancy footwork is, Big Pee just gave an exhibition of it over by the sideline - 2 failed attempts at chipping it up and eventually put out of his misery as he is dispossessed
2. Edelle Russell
4:40am I heard noise coming from the sitting room. I quietly peered in the door this is what I saw 2 boys having tea & biscuits,happy out watching the Grand National.I couldn’t say a word only join them. We are going to treasure these days for a long time 🥰@_Davy_Russel_ pic.twitter.com/V3L3EssNNF— Edelle Russell (@Edelle16) April 10, 2019
3. Davy Russell
The man himself #TigerRoll pic.twitter.com/5phnemAoX0— Davy Russell (@_Davy_Russel_) April 7, 2019
4. Shane Lowry
It's good! @TheMasters 🏌⛳️ pic.twitter.com/6iZded3KF8— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 10, 2019
5. Joe Marler
❤️ @IzzyFolau pic.twitter.com/7Kxdt8Ucu8— Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) April 10, 2019
6. Richie Sadlier
Gonna be on @RTELateLateShow tonight discussing sex education and attitudes to sex in Ireland.— Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) April 12, 2019
*THIS IS EXACTLY HOW I ALWAYS IMAGINED MY LIFE WOULD TURN OUT
7. Liverpool FC
❤️ #SupportSeán 💚https://t.co/XU7QvZ12YB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 12, 2019
