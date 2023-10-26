Springboks name a 7/1 bench for the World Cup final

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE named a 7/1 split of forwards and backs on their bench for the World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ/Virgin Media]

South Africa first used this bench split in their final World Cup warm-up game against the All Blacks back in August.

Boks bosses Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber returned to the 7/1 bench for their pool clash against Ireland but having lost that game, it seemed that they would steer clear of such a split again.

South Africa used a 5/3 bench for their quarter-final and semi-final wins over France and England in recent weeks but have now returned to the 7/1 for the biggest game of them all.

Willie le Roux is the only back included on the Springboks bench, with experienced halfbacks Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard named in the starting XV after being used as replacements in recent weeks. Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok, who started the previous two knock-out games, have been dropped from the matchday 23.

The Springboks’ starting pack is unchanged, while the bench includes two Munster second rows in RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn. Inclusion for the World Cup final is a huge achievement for Kleyn, who previously played for Ireland but switched allegiance to his native South Africa this year after completing a three-year standdown period.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi is free to start after World Rugby confirmed no charges were being brought against him following accusations of using discriminatory language.

South Africa (v New Zealand):

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Deon Fourie

17. Ox Nche

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. Jean Kleyn

20. RG Snyman

21. Kwagga Smith

22. Jasper Wiese

23. Willie le Roux

Referee: Wayne Barnes [England].