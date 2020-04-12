This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Springboks' double World Cup winner to join Cheetahs

Francois Steyn will leave Montpellier this summer, it has been confirmed.

By AFP Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 5:18 PM
36 minutes ago 1,151 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5073188
South Africa's Francois Steyn during the 2019 Rugby World Cup (file pic).
Image: David Davies
South Africa's Francois Steyn during the 2019 Rugby World Cup (file pic).
South Africa's Francois Steyn during the 2019 Rugby World Cup (file pic).
Image: David Davies

SOUTH AFRICA’S two-time Rugby World Cup winner Francois Steyn will join the Cheetahs from Montpellier this summer, the South African side announced on Sunday.

Versatile Sprinbgoks back Steyn, 32, who has made 67 Test appearances, became the youngest player to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in 2007 before also clinching the trophy last year.

“We are delighted to announce that Frans Steyn has signed a 2 year agreement with the Toyota Cheetahs, starting on 1 July 2020,” said the Cheetahs’ Managing Director Harold Verster.

The French top-flight and the Pro 14 seasons have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic with Steyn in his fifth season with Montpellier.

During his time on the Mediterranean coast Steyn has reached a Top 14 final and won the second-tier European Challenge Cup.

He started his career with Durban-based Sharks before a first spell in France with Racing 92 and two seasons with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Steyn won his first World Cup as a 20-year-old 12 years ago operating at centre before repeating the feat in Japan last November playing in midfield, on the wing and at full-back.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie