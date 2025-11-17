Irish trio are part of the big, smart Springboks family

‘THE SOUTH AFRICAN coaches box can have a cramped look to it, even in the stadiums where they get plenty of room.

It’s the way of modern international rugby for the head coach to have plenty of assistants. Budgets are sometimes the only limiting factor.

Springboks ringleader Rassie Erasmus has a genuine team of support coaches.

Bringing Kiwi attack specialist Tony Brown in last year was a major coup for the Boks. He has been wanted by the All Blacks and many other top-class set-ups for a long time. Brown chose the Boks after finishing up with Japan and has helped make them a more complete team.

Former South Africa 7s captain Mzwandile Stick’s role revoles around the Boks’ off-the-ball work, backline plays, and individual skill development. He’s also well able to voice the Springboks’ messages when he is in front of the media.

The vastly experienced Deon Davids is the South African forwards coach, while ex-Springboks and Toulouse prop Daan Human runs their scrum with serious passion for his craft.

Another ex-Springboks forward, Duane Vermeulen, was moving into their coaching staff even before he retired from playing. He was appointed as a ‘Mobi-Unit coach’ by SA Rugby, meaning he works across various South African sides, but he is also part of Erasmus’ set-up, focusing on things like squad culture and technical skills.

The Boks have their own full-time laws advisor in former top-level Test referee Jaco Peyper, who also heads up the elite referees panel for SA Rugby. Peyper’s knowledge of the laws of the game has proven valuable to the Boks.

And along with all those South Africans, there are two Irishmen who have become big influences within the Springboks coaching staff.

Advertisement

Springboks defence coach Jerry Flannery. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Jerry Flannery came on board as defence coach after the 2023 World Cup, with Jacques Nienaber having departed for Leinster. The former Munster hooker had spent four years with Harlequins in England, focusing on their defence and forwards, but he knew Erasmus from their time working together in Munster.

That Munster staff also included Felix Jones, who was a key figure in the Boks’ 2019 and 2023 World Cup successes, working across virtually every area of their game in attack, defence, kicking, analysis, skills development, and opposition scouting.

He left for a job with England after the 2023 World Cup, but soon decided to resign before returning to the Boks camp in February 2025.

It was unclear where exactly Jones would fit in, given that Brown and Flannery were already in place as attack and defence coaches, but Erasmus explained that Jones would work with all the other assistants on “general tactics and detail in their respective departments.”

On top of that, Jones is in charge of the ‘extras’ before and after training, as well as overseeing the ‘player roadmaps’ that ensure the Springboks have a constant supply of fit, prepared players to choose from.

In fact, Jones’ role extends beyond Erasmus’ team to the Junior Springboks and Springbok Women, underlining how valuable his return to South African rugby has been.

There’s a third Irishman in the Boks set-up in performance analyst Paddy Sullivan, who joined them for the 2023 World Cup success on a part-time basis and earned himself a full-time contract.

Kerry man Sullivan worked as an analyst with Munster from 2013 until 2015, before moving to France to join Top 14 side Pau. His role there ended up including coaching with Pau’s academy.

Sullivan moved to Montpellier in 2021 as a senior performance analyst and was part of their 2022 title success in the Top 14, before he linked up with the Boks.

Andy Farrell and Rassie Erasmus last year. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

This trio of Irishmen have become honourary South Africans.

“The whole coaching staff, we’ve got quite a few foreigners in our group, but we don’t really see them as foreigners anymore,” said Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth today in Dublin.

“We see them as part of the Springboks, and they really make a difference.”

Etzebeth said news of Jones’ return this year put “a big smile on my face,” while he added that their insight on Irish rugby will be useful this week. Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman have been useful in that regard too.

But even if they weren’t Irish, there’s no doubt that Jones and Flannery would have the most detailed analytical work done on this Ireland team ahead of Saturday’s Test in the Aviva Stadium. It’s just the way they roll.

“We normally used to focus on what we do best,” said Boks assistant coach Stick.

“I think those guys have helped us in the sense of also understanding how the other teams operate.

“If I have to talk about Felix, I worked with him for the first time in 2019 and probably never had a coach that worked as hard as him.

“Jerry is just a guy who puts his heart into everything that he does. He works very hard also. Some of them have left their families to help us in South Africa, so a lot of sacrifice from their side but once again, those guys are part of us, they are part of our team.

“As Eben said, we don’t see them as foreigners anymore.

“They are Springbok coaches and they are part of our family.”