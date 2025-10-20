Snyman and Kleyn in Springboks squad for November, with Ulster's Augustus on standby

SOUTH AFRICA HEAD coach Rassie Erasmus has named his 36-man squad for the November tour, which features four players who will return to the Bok set-up for the first time this season.

In a squad laced with experience, the only newcomer is former Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen.

10 players have been placed on standby, including the uncapped Ulster and former World Rugby U20 Championship Player of the Tournament, Juarno Augustus, and Vodacom Bulls back Sebastian de Klerk.

The Boks will come to the Aviva Stadium to face Ireland on 22 November, as well as facing Japan (Wembley Stadium, 1 November), France (Stade de France, 8 November), Italy (Allianz Stadium, Turin, 15 November) and Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 22 November).

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is in line to become only the ninth South African Test centurion on the tour after racking up his 98th Test cap in the team’s 29-27 victory against Argentina in their final Castle Lager Rugby Championship match at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, earlier this month, which saw the Boks clinch the southern hemisphere title for the second time in a row.

Among the injured players not considered for selection are Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Jean-Luc du Preez, and Aphelele Fassi.

“We are excited about the makeup of this squad,” said Erasmus. “Most of the players in the group have been with us throughout the season, while others are back from injury or have done the job for us before in the last few years.

“It’s also great to see a young player like Zachary, who has emerged through our junior structures, come through the ranks into the senior set-up, and we are excited to see what he can do at this level.”

South Africa squad:

Forwards: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls), Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers), Morne van den Berg (Lions), Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Players on standby:

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Ulster), Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Sebastian De Klerk (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).