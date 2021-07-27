Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 27 July 2021
Springboks make three changes for second Test against British and Irish Lions

Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Jasper Wiese all come into the starting team.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,297 Views 2 Comments
Steven Kitshoff starts for the Springboks.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

SOUTH AFRICA HEAD coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to his starting team for Saturday’s second Test against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town [KO 5pm Irish/UK time, Sky Sports].

The Springboks have made two changes in the front row and one further change in the back row after losing last week’s opening Test 22-17.

Steven Kitshoff comes in to earn his 50th Test cap following an injury to Ox Nché, while Frans Malherbe also starts in a new-look South Africa front row.

The third and final change to the starting XV sees Jasper Wiese named at number eight, with the Leicester Tigers player set to win just his second Test cap.

There is also a return of the 6/2 bench split which served the Springboks so well during the 2019 World Cup, with the Boks having opted for a more traditional 5/3 split last week.

Trevor Nyakane and Vincent Koch will provide cover at prop, while Marco van Staden takes over from Rynhardt Elstadt as loose forward cover.

“This is a massive game for us; it is do or die in order to stay in the race to win the series and we selected a team that offers continuity in selection, but also that we thought would be the best suited to achieve the objectives we have set for this match,” said Nienaber.

“We have had an extra week on the training field after a few disruptive weeks in the build-up to the opening Test, so we are confident that the players in the squad will be able to deliver on the physicality and grit that will be required in this match.

“We need to be better in every area of the game this week, and the set pieces will be crucial in laying the foundations we need to execute our game plan effectively.

“We also spoke about our discipline and the aerial battle as a team, and we intend to work as hard as possible at training this week to correct the errors that cost us last week.”

Warren Gatland also named his Lions team earlier today, making three changes to his starting XV. 

South Africa (v British & Irish Lions)

15: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, 63 caps) 

14: Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, 15 caps) 

13: Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks, 16 caps) 

12: Damian de Allende (Munster, 48 caps) 

11: Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks, 15 caps)

10: Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier, 50 caps) 

9: Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, 31 caps) 

1: Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers, 49 caps) 

2: Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers, 38 caps) 

3: Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers, 40 caps) 

4: Eben Etzebeth (Toulon, 87 caps) 

5: Franco Mostert (Honda Heat, 41 caps) 

6: Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks, 52 caps) – captain

7: Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers, 57 caps) 

8: Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap) 

Replacements:

16: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears, 35 caps) 

17: Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls, 44 caps) 

18: Vincent Koch (Saracens, 21 caps) 

19: Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks, 46 caps) 

20: Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls, 3 caps) 

21: Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo, 8 caps) 

22: Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers, 12 caps) 

23: Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers, 8 caps)

Ciarán Kennedy
