Tottenham extend captain Son Heung-min’s contract until summer 2026

TOTTENHAM HAVE EXERCISED an option to extend captain Son Heung-min’s contract until the summer of 2026.

The 32-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Son has scored 169 goals in 431 appearances for Spurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

“We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to extend Heung-Min Son’s contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026,” a Tottenham statement read.

“Sonny has become a global star during his time with us and a modern-day great for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Son is 11th on Tottenham’s all-time appearance list, while only Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves, Bobby Smith and Martin Chivers have registered more goals for the club.

The South Korea forward has scored five goals and provided six assists in 17 Premier League outings this term.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, who host Liverpool on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, sit 12th in the top flight following only one win in their last eight fixtures.