Spurs spoil the party as new era begins at Newcastle

THE NEW ERA of Saudi ownership at Newcastle began with a defeat, as Spurs earned a 3-2 victory at St James’ Park.
The match was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the crowd, with the fixture postponed for several minutes as a result.
However, Newcastle subsequently tweeted: “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.
“Our thoughts are with them.”
