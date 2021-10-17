Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Spurs spoil the party as new era begins at Newcastle

The match was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the crowd.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 6:49 PM
9 minutes ago 328 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577197
Spurs players celebrate.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Spurs players celebrate.
Spurs players celebrate.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NEW ERA of Saudi ownership at Newcastle began with a defeat, as Spurs earned a 3-2 victory at St James’ Park.

The match was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the crowd, with the fixture postponed for several minutes as a result.

However, Newcastle subsequently tweeted: “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with them.”

More to follow

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie