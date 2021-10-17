Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 17 October 2021
Newcastle-Tottenham game resumes after medical emergency

A statement read: ‘The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.’

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 17,712 Views 7 Comments
A member of the Newcastle United medical team runs to assist a fan in the stands.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated at 17.38

TODAY’S PREMIER LEAGUE fixture between Newcastle and Tottenham has resumed after a medical emergency.

Spurs were leading 2-1 shortly before half-time when the incident occurred.

Players brought attention to the incident, prompting play to be suspended as a member of the Newcastle staff rushed over to provide assistance with a defibrillator.

The play then resumed minutes later after both teams were given time to warm up.

A statement from Newcastle’s official Twitter account read: “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with them.”

More to follow

