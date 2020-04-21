This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs stars apologise for flouting social distancing advice

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have been forced to say sorry.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 10:06 PM
4 minutes ago 93 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5080506
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier.
Image: PA
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier.
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM STARS Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko were forced on to apologise on Tuesday after flouting government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus.

Ivory Coast defender Aurier posted a video of himself training with club team-mate Sissoko on Instagram earlier in the day.

The 27-year-old, who was wearing a mask, has since deleted the videos, which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to France midfielder Sissoko, disregarding the current social distancing advice.

Spurs said they would speak to Aurier and Sissoko about their behaviour.

Just hours later, the pair released a statement accepting they were in the wrong and pledging to donate to the National Health Service.

We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing,” the statement read.

“We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the Government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

“We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.”

Aurier and Sissoko are the latest high-profile figures at the north London side to ignore the guidelines while Britain is on lockdown due to the pandemic.

Just two weeks ago, manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his “actions were not in line with government protocol”.

On the same day, Tottenham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a separate video of him running with a friend.

Government guidelines say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie