Novak Djokovic has been in the headlines all week amidst Australian Open chaos. Which country does the tennis star hail from? Hungary Slovakia

Serbia Bulgaria

Who scored Wolves' winner against Manchester United on Monday? Romain Saiss Raul Jimenez

Joao Moutinho Ruben Neves

The Australian Football League Women's [AFLW] kicks off this weekend. How many Irish players are set to feature? 13 15

12 14

Which Championship side has Ireland international Aaron Connolly joined on loan? Huddersfield Town Middlesbrough

Bournemouth Millwall

Name the new Mayo captain for 2022? Paddy Durcan Stephen Coen

Aidan O'Shea Tommy Conroy

Former Ireland rugby international Michael Bradley was sacked as head coach of which club this week? Racing 92 Montpellier

Zebre Benetton

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright won the PDC World Championship earlier this week, but who did he beat in the final? Michael Smith Gerwyn Price

James Wade Gary Anderson

Why will the Tipperary footballers be without star player Aishling Moloney for the foreseeable future? AFLW commitments She's moving abroad for work

A long-term injury She's focusing on camogie

Honeysuckle is on course for an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick bid at the Dublin Racing Festival next month. Name her trainer? Aidan O'Brien Gordon Elliott

Willie Mullins Henry de Bromhead