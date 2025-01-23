It's St Andrews for the 155th British Open Golf Championship

THE ROYAL AND Ancient has announced that The 155th Open will be played at St Andrews from 11-18 July 2027.

The Championship will return to the home of golf for the first time since a record-breaking 290,000 fans attended The 150th Open in 2022, a historic occasion that culminated in Cameron Smith producing a remarkable final-round 64 over the world-renowned Old Course to lift the famous Claret Jug.

It will mark 100 years since legendary amateur Bobby Jones triumphed in The Open at St Andrews in 1927 when his six-shot margin of victory saw him successfully defend the title he won the previous year at Royal Lytham St Annes.