Cork side join Kerry-heavy Munster last four line-up after Corn Uí Mhuirí thriller

CORK’S ST FRANCIS College, Rochestown, sealed their Munster semi-final spot today after it took extra-time to separate themselves and Clonakility Community College in the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

Three Kerry teams — St Brendan’s College, Tralee CBS and Pocalscoil Siabh Luachra — progressed yesterdat in the Munster Post Primary School U19 Gaelic football competition.

Killarney school St Brendan’s College, the record winners and favourites, remain on course to add to a 23rd title and they face Rochestown next after their hard-fought win today.

The last semi-finalist was decided on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh all-weather pitch this afternoon after Rochestown’s all-Cork clash with Clonakilty was originally called off.

Midfielder Adam Cantwell led the way for the eventual winners, his hat-trick proving decisive on Leeside as an epic contest finished 4-11 to 2-13 after extra time.

Cantwell slotted home two penalties for Rochestown, and added another brilliant goal from play, while Darragh Holland scored their first major in the first half.

Alan O’Hare also impressed for the Cork side, while Aaron Sheehy accounted for 0-4.

