Rory McIlroy (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Hey Jude

Seamus Power leads Irish charge at St Jude with Rory McIlroy in hot pursuit

Shane Lowry had to make do with even par after opening round in Tennessee.
10.29pm, 15 Aug 2024
SEAMUS POWER IS just three shots off the lead after the opening round at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

The Waterford native shot a three-under par 67 to trail American Chris Kirk in Tennessee.

All the action came in the front nine for Power, with an early birdie on two cancelled out by a bogey on the par-three fourth. He responded straight away with a birdie on the next before back-to-back birdies before the turn on eight and nine.

dublin-oh-june-08-seamus-power-of-the-republic-of-ireland-watches-his-tee-shot-on-the-18th-hole-during-the-third-round-of-the-memorial-tournament-presented-by-workday-at-muirfield-village-golf-clu Seamus Power in action last week (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He didn’t drop a shot around the back nine and Power is one of seven players bunched together on three-under, along with world number on Scottie Sheffler, Open champion Xander Schauffle, and Justin Thomas.

Rory McIlroy is also in contention on two-under par while Shane Lowry is further adrift on even par.

For McIlroy, he got off to an incredible start with an eagle on the par-five third. A bogey on the 10th halted momentum on the back nine and he suffered another on the par-four 12th. Two birdies on 16 and 18 got him back on track heading into Friday, but there was no such positivity for Lowry.

Bogeys on seven and nine were sandwiched between birdies on two par three at holes four and 11.

David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
