Ryan Moore impresses on St Mark's Basilica to win the Coral Eclipse

ST MARK’S BASILICA put up a hugely impressive display to beat top-class older horses Addeybb and Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Winning his fourth successive Group One race, St Mark’s Basilica was giving trainer Aidan O’Brien a sixth Eclipse triumph.

Sent off the well-backed even-money favourite, the three-year-old son of Siyouni powered away from his talented opponents in the final furlong under Ryan Moore.

ST MARK'S BASILICA!



Ryan Moore finished strongly on board St Mark's Basilica to win the Coral Eclipse!#Sandown | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/obVk4SsqhO — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 3, 2021

Tom Marquand had sent Addeybb into the lead straight from the stalls, with Mishriff for close company. St Mark’s Basilica was held up in third, with El Drama last of the four as they travelled in single file.

There was no change in the order until David Egan on Mishriff drew alongside Addeybb and hit the front. It was a short-lived lead, however, as St Mark’s Basilica stormed past the pair and quickly put the race to bed.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

He won by three and a half lengths from Addeybb, who rallied past Mishriff to take second place.