St Michael's to play in World Schools rugby competition in Thailand

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE will feature in the World Schools Rugby Festival in Thailand in December.

The Dublin school has gained an international reputation for the high quality of its rugby programme and the number of professional players it turns out.

Leinster and Ireland have benefited hugely from the St Michael’s production line in recent seasons.

St Michael’s, who last won the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 2019, will now look forward to testing themselves against some of the best rugby schools in the world, with opposition from South Africa, England, and New Zealand set to feature in the competition in Thailand from 12 to 17 December.

Grey College of South Africa, England’s Millfield School, and Hamilton Boys’ High School from New Zealand have also been confirmed for the World Schools Rugby Festival. Four more schools will be announced in due course and it is hoped that the competition will be broadcast in some form.

Tournament organisers say Thailand was chosen as the venue due to its location as a midpoint between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, as well as its affordability, time zone, weather, and the anticipated lack of visa-related issues.

St Michael’s College director of rugby Andy Skehan, who also recently worked with the Brazil national team, expressed his school’s excitement at taking on the challenge.

“We are looking forward to being part of this fantastic new event,” said Skehan.

“We are proud to be part of such a great line-up of schools from around the world. It’s truly unique. The tournament is ground-breaking, and as a rugby experience it will give our players some truly unforgettable memories of representing the College.”