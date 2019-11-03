Former All-Ireland winners Cuala crash out of Leinster SHC as Carlow champions march on

St Mullins have booked their place in the Leinster SHC semi-finals.

FORMER ALL-IRELAND champions Cuala have crashed out of the Leinster SHC competition after losing out to Carlow side St Mullins at the quarter-final stage.

St Mullins held on for a slender one-point victory as the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions bow out on a scoreline of 2-13 to 0-18.

The Carlow champions will now progress to the semi-finals where they will take on either Rathdowney-Errill, who got the better of St Rynagh’s in their Leinster SHC quarter-final today by 4-16 to 0-10.

More to follow..

