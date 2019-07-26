St Pat's sign ex-Liverpool academy striker

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced a deal to bring Ireland U19 striker Glen McAuley to the club.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Liverpool’s academy, playing U18s and U23s, before being released by the European champions along with fellow Irish players Conor Masterson and Corey Whelan in June.

Former St Joseph’s Boys schoolboy McAuley bagged 26 goals in 46 appearances for the Reds’ U18s side, and worked under Steven Gerrard prior to him taking over as Rangers manager.

Harry Kenny’s side, fifth in the table, will be hoping the Tallaght native can settle quickly and take some of the burden off top scorer Michael Drennan by weighing in with a couple of goals.

The Saints, who host champions Dundalk tomorrow evening, have only managed to find the back of the net 21 times in 26 Premier Division matches this term.

📝 SIGNING | Glen McAuley



“I Want To Help Us Get To Europe By Scoring Goals”



19 year old striker Glen McAuley has signed for the club from @LFC until the end of the 2020 season



He’s been telling us why he’s home & his hopes for goals in red & white#Saints2019 🔴⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QNky6FO5ts — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 26, 2019

“It feels great to be back home and playing for such a big club in Ireland,” the teenager said.

I’m just looking forward to getting started. Hopefully my clearance comes through so I can get on the pitch, start scoring goals and helping the team.

“I’ve been over there [Liverpool] for six years so it’s a weird one coming home, but I think at this moment in my career it would be best for me to be playing men’s football — to get back happy playing football again.

“So that was the plan behind the move.”

