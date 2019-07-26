This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Pat's sign ex-Liverpool academy striker

Ireland U19 international Glen McAuley was recently released by the Reds.

By Ben Blake Friday 26 Jul 2019, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,466 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4741586
McAuley (right) celebrating a goal for Liverpool's U18s against Man United.
Image: Martin Rickett
McAuley (right) celebrating a goal for Liverpool's U18s against Man United.
McAuley (right) celebrating a goal for Liverpool's U18s against Man United.
Image: Martin Rickett

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced a deal to bring Ireland U19 striker Glen McAuley to the club. 

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Liverpool’s academy, playing U18s and U23s, before being released by the European champions  along with fellow Irish players Conor Masterson and Corey Whelan in June.  

Former St Joseph’s Boys schoolboy McAuley bagged 26 goals in 46 appearances for the Reds’ U18s side, and worked under Steven Gerrard prior to him taking over as Rangers manager. 

Harry Kenny’s side, fifth in the table, will be hoping the Tallaght native can settle quickly and take some of the burden off top scorer Michael Drennan by weighing in with a couple of goals.  

The Saints, who host champions Dundalk tomorrow evening, have only managed to find the back of the net 21 times in 26 Premier Division matches this term. 

“It feels great to be back home and playing for such a big club in Ireland,” the teenager said. 

I’m just looking forward to getting started. Hopefully my clearance comes through so I can get on the pitch, start scoring goals and helping the team. 

“I’ve been over there [Liverpool] for six years so it’s a weird one coming home, but I think at this moment in my career it would be best for me to be playing men’s football — to get back happy playing football again.

“So that was the plan behind the move.” 

