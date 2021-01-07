BE PART OF THE TEAM

St Patrick's Athletic sign midfielder Mountney after nine trophy-laden years at Dundalk

The 27-year-old is excited to link up with former Lilywhites team-mate Stephen O’Donnell at Richmond Park.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 4:31 PM
56 minutes ago 818 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5319109
John Mountney at Richmond Park with Saints boss Stephen O'Donnell.
Image: Twitter/stpatsfc
John Mountney at Richmond Park with Saints boss Stephen O'Donnell.
John Mountney at Richmond Park with Saints boss Stephen O'Donnell.
Image: Twitter/stpatsfc

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced a deal to sign John Mountney. 

The versatile midfielder spent nine years at Dundalk — winning five Premier Division titles and a host of cup competitions — before departing as the club’s joint-longest servant in December

Mayo native Mountney, who previously played for Mervue United, will link up with former Lilywhites team-mates Stephen O’Donnell (head coach) and Robbie Benson in Inchicore. 

The Saints finished sixth in the league table last season and will be eager to improve on that when the new campaign gets up and running. 

It was scheduled to begin on 26 February, but has been put back until 19 March at the earliest.

“Since Stephen [O'Donnell] made the contact with me and explained what he is doing here, it excited me straight away,” Mountney told stpatsfc.com.

“Everything changes at some stage and watching a lot of the games Pat’s played last year and seeing the brand of football played excited me, as well as seeing what is being built here. It made me decide that this was the next chapter for me.”

O’Donnell added: “We are delighted to get the signing of John over the line. He is a player who attracted a lot of interest and when you list out his achievements and trophies won at Dundalk, he will give us a huge amount of experience.

“He is coming back off the Europa League group stages having played against Arsenal at right wing back at the Emirates. Someone with that experience, that knowhow and quality is very hard to come by.

“He can play in a variety of positions and his football intelligence is excellent too as he will know how to play in whatever position he plays in. He is technically a very good crosser of the ball, can play off either foot and is a supreme athlete who looks after his body well.

“He wants to max out his talent and wants to be the best footballer he can be.”

