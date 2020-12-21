BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 21 December 2020
Dundalk bid farewell to their joint-longest servant

John Mountney is moving on to ‘pastures new’ after making over 300 appearances for the Lilywhites.

By Paul Dollery Monday 21 Dec 2020, 1:49 PM
John Mountney's time at Dundalk has come to an end.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JOHN MOUNTNEY WILL be with a new club in 2021 after Dundalk announced the departure of their joint-longest servant.

The League of Ireland club confirmed this afternoon that the 27-year-old midfielder is moving on for next season.

Mountney enjoyed a hugely successful nine-year spell at Dundalk, having joined the Lilywhites in 2012 at the same time as talismanic midfielder Chris Shields.

The Mayo native won five Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups and three League Cups while making over 300 appearances, the last of which came in the recent Europa League clash with Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium.

According to a Dundalk press release, Mountney – who has been linked with a move to St Patrick’s Athletic – is heading for “pastures new” next season.

The Louth outfit confirmed today that English winger Nathan Oduwa and 18-year-old Irish youth international goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran have also left the club.

