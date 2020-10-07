Premier Division clash between St Pat's and Dundalk postponed over Covid-19 case

The game was supposed to take place this Friday.

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division clash between St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk originally scheduled for this Friday has been postponed.

A statement released by the league reports that one positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the St Patrick’s Athletic squad.

This means that the entire first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, in accordance with HSE and government guidelines.

The news comes after Galway United’s clash with Drogheda United was also postponed due to two Covid-19 cases in the Galway United squad.

Dundalk are already facing a hectic schedule with five additional games left to play until the end of their campaign on 1 November, meaning the league may have to be extended to facilitate their game against St Pat’s.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

