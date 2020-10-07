BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

Premier Division clash between St Pat's and Dundalk postponed over Covid-19 case

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 5:34 PM
19 minutes ago 39 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5226760
The game was supposed to take place this Friday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The game was supposed to take place this Friday.
The game was supposed to take place this Friday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division clash between St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk originally scheduled for this Friday has been postponed.

A statement released by the league reports that one positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the St Patrick’s Athletic squad.

This means that the entire first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, in accordance with HSE and government guidelines.

The news comes after Galway United’s clash with Drogheda United was also postponed due to two Covid-19 cases in the Galway United squad.

Dundalk are already facing a hectic schedule with five additional games left to play until the end of their campaign on 1 November, meaning the league may have to be extended to facilitate their game against St Pat’s.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie