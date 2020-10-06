First LOI Covid cases confirmed as two Galway United players test positive

Galway United: first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements.

Galway United: first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements.

FRIDAY’S FIRST DIVISION clash between Galway United and Drogheda United has been postponed after two members of the Galway squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases are the first positives in the SSE Airtricity League since the competition resumed in July.

“The SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture between Galway United and Drogheda United has been postponed,” a statement from the club on Tuesday afternoon read.

“Two positive Covid-19 cases have been identified in the Galway United squad and as a result the whole first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, following HSE and government guidelines.

“Galway United will continue to follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and the players will isolate for the required period of time.

“The new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!