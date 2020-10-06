BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 6 October 2020
First LOI Covid cases confirmed as two Galway United players test positive

Galway’s game against Drogheda this Friday has been postponed.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,097 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5225419
Galway United: first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Galway United: first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements.
Galway United: first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FRIDAY’S FIRST DIVISION clash between Galway United and Drogheda United has been postponed after two members of the Galway squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases are the first positives in the SSE Airtricity League since the competition resumed in July.

“The SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture between Galway United and Drogheda United has been postponed,” a statement from the club on Tuesday afternoon read.

“Two positive Covid-19 cases have been identified in the Galway United squad and as a result the whole first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, following HSE and government guidelines.

“Galway United will continue to follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and the players will isolate for the required period of time.

“The new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

