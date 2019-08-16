This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Webster the hero with 84th-minute winner as Saints come from behind against Sligo

Harry Kenny’s men fought back after the break at Richmond Park to secure an important three points.

By Andrew Dempsey Friday 16 Aug 2019, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 655 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4769358
Dave Webster in action for St Patrick's Athletic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dave Webster in action for St Patrick's Athletic.
Dave Webster in action for St Patrick's Athletic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Sligo Rovers 1

Andrew Dempsey reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC turned in a much-improved second-half display to secure all three points against Sligo Rovers thanks to David Webster’s 84th minute winner.

Romeo Parkes gave the visitors a first-half lead before Glen McAuley levelled early into the second half for the hosts, as former Shamrock Rovers defender Webster sealed the deal late on.

The Saints came into the Friday night showdown having made four changes from their most recent FAI Cup success over Bray Wanderers. McAuley was rewarded for his goalscoring form with his first senior start.

The visitors were unchanged after an eight-goal FAI Cup demolition job of Leinster Senior League Glebe North at Market Green in the capital.

With both sides flattering to deceive for much of the 2019 campaign so far — highlighted by their respective league positions — it was perhaps fitting that the game got off to a slow start.

Harry Kenny St Pat's boss Harry Kenny at Richmond Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Halfway through the opening period, the visitors took the lead through Jamaican striker Romeo Parkes who fired home a Kris Twardek pull back to open the scoring for the Bit O’ Red.

Kenny’s side rallied after going behind, going close through striker Gary Shaw, with McGinty saving well with his fingertips to keep Liam Buckley’s side one ahead as John Mahon was also forced to make a telling block with Dean Clarke looking set to score.

Coming into the second period with a renewed sense of purpose, St Pats levelled through McAuley who scored his deserved goal on his first senior start. Darragh Markey fed in the ex-Liverpool striker who made no mistake from close range.

With Pats hammering down the visitors rear-guard, they eventually grabbed the winner through Webster who rose highest to head home an expert delivery from Jamie Lennon to give the Saints a much-needed three points, which keeps their Europa League dream alive.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke; Ian Bermingham, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, David Webster; Cian Coleman, Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey; Glen McAuley (Jake Walker, 89), Gary Shaw (Ronan Hale, 77), Dean Clarke.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Johnny Dunleavy (John Russell, 75); David Cawley, Kyle Callan-McFadden (Sam Warde, 61), Daryl Fordyce; Kris Twardek, Regan Donelon (Ronan Murray, 65), Romeo Parkes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Dempsey
@AndrewDempsey98

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie