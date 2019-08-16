Webster the hero with 84th-minute winner as Saints come from behind against Sligo

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Sligo Rovers 1

Andrew Dempsey reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC turned in a much-improved second-half display to secure all three points against Sligo Rovers thanks to David Webster’s 84th minute winner.

Romeo Parkes gave the visitors a first-half lead before Glen McAuley levelled early into the second half for the hosts, as former Shamrock Rovers defender Webster sealed the deal late on.

The Saints came into the Friday night showdown having made four changes from their most recent FAI Cup success over Bray Wanderers. McAuley was rewarded for his goalscoring form with his first senior start.

The visitors were unchanged after an eight-goal FAI Cup demolition job of Leinster Senior League Glebe North at Market Green in the capital.

With both sides flattering to deceive for much of the 2019 campaign so far — highlighted by their respective league positions — it was perhaps fitting that the game got off to a slow start.

St Pat's boss Harry Kenny at Richmond Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Halfway through the opening period, the visitors took the lead through Jamaican striker Romeo Parkes who fired home a Kris Twardek pull back to open the scoring for the Bit O’ Red.

Kenny’s side rallied after going behind, going close through striker Gary Shaw, with McGinty saving well with his fingertips to keep Liam Buckley’s side one ahead as John Mahon was also forced to make a telling block with Dean Clarke looking set to score.

Coming into the second period with a renewed sense of purpose, St Pats levelled through McAuley who scored his deserved goal on his first senior start. Darragh Markey fed in the ex-Liverpool striker who made no mistake from close range.

With Pats hammering down the visitors rear-guard, they eventually grabbed the winner through Webster who rose highest to head home an expert delivery from Jamie Lennon to give the Saints a much-needed three points, which keeps their Europa League dream alive.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke; Ian Bermingham, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, David Webster; Cian Coleman, Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey; Glen McAuley (Jake Walker, 89), Gary Shaw (Ronan Hale, 77), Dean Clarke.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Johnny Dunleavy (John Russell, 75); David Cawley, Kyle Callan-McFadden (Sam Warde, 61), Daryl Fordyce; Kris Twardek, Regan Donelon (Ronan Murray, 65), Romeo Parkes.

