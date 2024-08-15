'Opportunity to get into group stages is a life-changer for the players'

STEPHEN KENNY HAILED his St Patrick’s Athletic players for delivering a calm and intelligent performance to reach the UEFA Conference League play-offs.

On the occasion of his 50th game as a manager in European competition as a club manager, Kenny insisted that he and his players are still learning about each other but could be on the brink of creating life-changing memories should they reach the group stages.

İstanbul Başakşehir will be their opponents and it was Zach Elbouzedi’s deflected header three minutes into the second half that ensured the Saints progressed with a 2-0 aggregate win over Sabah FK of Azerbaijan.

“When the opportunity exists for you to get into the group stages, that is a life-changer for the players,” Kenny said. “It just creates a lot of special moments for their families, for all of the people who are part of their football journey.

“It creates amazing memories and that’s what we must strive to do. Next week will be a step up again going to Istanbul, a bigger club again, and we’ve got to fight fire with fire and come up with a plan to cause them problems.”

Advertisement

Zach Elbouzedi (centre) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Jake Mulraney (left). Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Sabah were reduced to 10 men before the half hour mark when Morocco international Soufiane Chakla brought down Romal Palmer as he bore down on goal after nicking possession.

St Pat’s took total control of the tie from that point with a performance of controlled possession and tenacious defending.

They will host the Turkish side at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday before the return leg the following Wednesday.

“To keep two clean sheets, they (Sabah) scored six against Maccabi Haifa, they have top class attacking players. We were under pressure early but the players showed great calmness and intelligence in their defending,” Kenny said.

“The players were excellent and I’m really thrilled with the performance. We’ve won three of the four European ties. It’s an excellent effort from the players.”

The former Republic of Ireland boss preferred to highlight their achievements rather than his own half century in Europe. He can become the first Irish club boss to qualify for two European group stages – after leading Dundalk to the Europa League in 2016 – but that was of no interest after this famous result in St Pat’s history.

“It doesn’t really come into it for me. I’m just delighted to win the game. It was a difficult draw and I just wanted the players to experience getting through the tie like that. To score five against Vaduz and keep a team that scored six against Maccabi Haifa scoreless, to win both games, I’m really delighted for the players because it gives them confidence,” Kenny said.

“I’m learning about them, they’re learning about me. We’re improving together and it’s a big win for us. We know we’re going into a different environment in Istanbul but that’s what they’re in it for. The next round is a gateway to a series of brilliant occasions. We have to prepare now, we had a meeting with staff there about it and we have to get ready.

“We’ve got a big mountain to climb next week. The players are learning and improving every week. We had a lot of players who missed out. Tom Grivosti was out for a year, Axel Sjoberg for three months after a hamstring operation, Romal Palmer was out for a large period.

“We’re not perfect but the players are improving, I feel, and we can see the rate of improvement in players like Anto Breslin and Jamie Lennon. That’s been big for us.”