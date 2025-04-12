Irish international makes first Premier League start since December as Leicester draw

Updated at 17.59

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Kasey McAteer got a rare chance to impress as Leicester earned a 2-2 draw away to Brighton today.

The Foxes winger was making his first Premier League start since featuring from the outset in the 4-0 loss to Newcastle on 14 December.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a setback as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton.

Fifth-place Aston Villa moved to within three points of Nuno Espírito Santo’s side after overcoming already-relegated Southampton 3-0.

Leicester scored their first league goals since January to snap a nine-game losing run, but the draw at Brighton still did little to help the Foxes’ hopes of survival.

Twice the Seagulls led through two Joao Pedro penalties.

But Brighton’s ambitions of European football next season were dealt a blow as Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli levelled for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men.

Forest remain in third and on course for their first taste of Europe’s elite competition since they were holders in 1980.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have lost their last two games to allow the chasing pack back onto their tails.

A forgetful game at the City Ground appeared to be meandering towards a stalemate until Abdoulaye Doucoure struck in the 94th minute to secure Everton’s first win in seven games.

- Asensio misses two penalties -

Aston Villa’s Champions League run this season may have just days left in it as they trail Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 after the first leg of their quarter-final in the French capital.

Unai Emery’s men are making a charge to get back into the competition next season after maintaining their winning Premier League run with a victory at Southampton, despite Marco Asensio having two penalties saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Ollie Watkins was again left on the bench by Emery but made a stunning impact with a volley over Ramsdale from Youri Tielemans’ dinked pass 17 minutes from time.

Donyell Malen then sealed the points with his third goal in as many league games.

Asensio’s second spot-kick was saved in stoppage time, but John McGinn pounced on the rebound.

Villa climb above Chelsea into fifth, just one point behind City.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy