St Pat’s must find 'flow state' of mind ahead of historic Euro tie

KIAN LEAVY DESCRIBED it as his “flow state.”

When everything on the pitch comes easy and feels natural. The same game as when he grew up playing in Ardee, Co. Louth.

This was a different stage, though, and the St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder was just the latest in a line of different actors who have grabbed their moment in the spotlight under Stephen Kennuy.

Tomorrow night could be a showstopper for the club, and the League of Ireland.

“The confidence grows. You get into that flow state of playing off the cuff. Yeah, you’re not even thinking about what’s happening. It’s just happening,” Leavy said after the 0-0 draw last Thursday.

“Stephen [Kenny] allows you to do that as an attacking player, telling us to go express ourselves. That’s the last thing he said to me before coming on.”

Leavy’s performance off the bench in the first leg of the Uefa Conference League play-off with Istanbul Basaksehir was filled with positivity and daring.

He could so easily have been in a huff given others have come to the fore in this campaign and he’s had to make do with role of understudy to help see out

Instead, his willingness to be a squad player that can make a difference rather than a problem has been admirable.

Leavy almost produced one of the moments of the qualifiers with a sharp slalom under pressure that took three IB players out of contention and a 25-yard shot that smashed off the post and away from danger.

“As a player, you want to play every minute so it hasn’t been easy not playing after playing a lot recently,” he explained.

“The lads did well and hats off to them so you’re waiting on the chance. You must be ready and take it.

“You can see with the lads coming how much the standard of performance has risen. There’s competition and no guarantee of places. It’s been much the same team for the last five weeks because they’ve won games. You still have to be ready.”

Romal Palmer is one of those who has leapfrogged him in the pecking order. The former Manchester City academy star’s form has coincided with this European run.

If he hadn’t limped off with a knee injury – one that has ruled him out for the next six weeks – Leavy would not have been introduced on the stroke of half time.

What followed was a timely reminder of the attributes he has that sets him apart from so many others.

Leavy’s dribbling ability can be hypnotic at times. He bobs and weaves and the ball comes along with him for the ride.

He is comfortable taking possession under pressure and capable of making sure his team retain it.

He’s not perfect, by any stretch, and he will need to show a defensive awareness on same level as Palmer if Pat’s are to once again prove capable of frustrating Istanbul Basaksehir on their own patch.

The home side will have large spells of possession around their own defensive third and look to build from the back with sharp passes into midfield and out wide.

Leavy, as well as Mason Melia, Jake Mulraney and Zack Elbouzedi must function in tandem to stifle their ability to sustain pressure by breaking those lines. Jamie Lennon and Chris Forrester will supplement that.

If, as you would expect, Basaksehir force St Pat’s deeper and deeper into their own half then Leavy could prove a crucial outlet.

Long balls into space for Melia, Mulraney and Elbouzedi will be down either flank or over the top. They will also only get St Pat’s so far.

Leavy could come into his own by travelling with the ball at his feet when passes are intercepted, or breaking balls are in the mix much closer to their own 18-yard box.

He can get them up the pitch and also occupy the minds of opponents wary of a counterattack.

Leavy must rediscover that “flow state” and find a rhythm to his play that can take teammates along for the ride with him.

“It was a good performance but means nothing,” he saif of last week’s first leg.

Everything is on the line tomorrow.