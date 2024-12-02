Boost for St Pat's as midfielder signs new two-year deal

MIDFIELDER ROMAL PALMER has committed his future to St Patrick’s Athletic by signing a new two-year deal.

Palmer joined the club last February on loan from Turkish club Goztepe, having made 33 appearances in the TFF First League before landing at Richmond Park.

The 26-year-old made 25 appearances during his first season in Inchicore, scoring three times, including two crucial goals in our UEFA Conference League run during the summer.

St Pat’s finished third in the table under the guidance of Stephen Kenny, four points behind champions Shelbourne, benefitting from a strong finish to the season.

Palmer had spent ten years in the Man City Academey before joining in Barnsley in 2017, and then switching to Turkey in July 2022.

“It feels amazing, signing a new deal has been in the works for a while now, it was a no brainer for me really,” Palmer told the St Pat’s website.

“The way that I was received by everyone when I joined last season, the Gaffer Stephen Kenny coming in helped me a lot, confidence wise and building me up and I feel like that is what I need at this point of my career, to get back playing games and try to be the best version of myself and I feel like I can do that at St Pat’s.

“It’s a brilliant club. I can’t wait to be back at Richmond to see all the fans and push on from there.”