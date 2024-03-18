St Pat's apologise to Shelbourne staff member who was racially abused before Dublin derby

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have issued an apology to a Shelbourne member of staff who was racially abused before their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash on Friday night.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff revealed that strength and conditioning coach Mauro Martins heard a racial slur directed him during the warm-up at Richmond Park.

Shels won the Dublin derby 2-1, and Duff addressed the incident with the media after the game. “The lads were desperate to go and get the win for Mauro,” he said.

The clubs released a joint statement this afternoon detailing, and condemning, the incident.

A “juvenile” has been identified, they say, and his guardians asked to “ensure he understands the gravity of the situation and that this type of behaviour is not acceptable”.

The St Pat’s apology, meanwhile, has been “graciously accepted,” while there will be no further comment on the matter.

The Shelbourne and St Pat’s statement, in full, reads:

“Shelbourne FC and St Patrick’s Athletic FC condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, and intolerance. We believe that football should be a unifying force that brings people together regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background.

“On Friday evening before the start of the match a juvenile shouted some racial abuse at a Shels staff member. St Pats fans and stewards immediately intervened. This conduct is not acceptable, and the guardians of the child have been asked to engage with him to ensure he understands the gravity of the situation and that this type of behaviour is not acceptable.

“St Pats have issued an apology to the Shels staff member, which has been graciously accepted.

“Racism has no place in our clubs, our sport, or society as a whole. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where everyone feels welcome and respected.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by racism and discrimination, both within the football community and beyond. We recognise the importance of using our platform to actively challenge and combat racism wherever it may occur.

“As clubs, we are dedicated to promoting education, understanding, and empathy to help eradicate racism and create a more equitable future for all.

“We encourage our players, staff, supporters, and partners to join us in our efforts to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion in football and beyond.

“Together, we can make a difference.”