Bohs fight back from two down to earn potentially vital point away to Saints

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Bohemians 2

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

PROMISE OMOCHERE SCORED within three minutes of his introduction as Bohemians fought back from two goals down to take what could be a vital point in their quest for Europe.

Their fate looked bleak when Jay McClelland bundled home to double the Saints’ lead early in the second half but Ross Tierney’s opportunistic strike heralded a revival.

In-form Billy King had opened the scoring for the home side with his third goal in five games and they could easily have had two or three more during a frenetic opening period.

In the end, the Athletic were content to take a point from the game after Tierney very nearly added to his growing reputation with a thunderbolt off the bar late on.

Pats' Billy King battling with Anthony Breslin of Bohs. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

After conceding late to surrender a lead at Derry City on Friday night, Bohs knew they could steal a march on the Candystripes and move into fourth place with a win.

Both sides made multiple changes following the short turnaround, with the league’s top scorer Georgie Kelly once again missing out for Bohs.

The Saints looked much the fresher side, Stephen O’Donnell having made six changes from the side that beat Longford Town, and they hit the front inside 12 minutes.

An overhit backpass from Andy Lyons put Gypsies keeper James Talbot in trouble, and he could only find King, who set himself before rifling a shot past the retreating stopper.

King was denied a second moments later as Talbot palmed his shot clear, before McClelland fired the rebound over.

Nehum Melvin-Lambert, making a rare start up front for Pats, latched onto Paddy Barrett’s through ball but, with just Talbot to beat, he stumbled at the vital moment.

McClelland went close again before half time as his goalbound shot was deflected wide by a relieved James Finnerty.

Pats did have their second within three minutes of the resumption as a well-worked move finished with McClelland bundling home Jak Hickman’s cross from close range.

St Patrick's Athletic’s Jason McClelland celebrates scoring a goal with Nahum Melvin-Lambert. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Just when it looked like the home side would coast to victory, Barrett’s hospital pass played in Tierney and he slotted the ball calmly past Vitezslav Jaros.

Bohs seized the initiative as a large away crowd got behind their team, and they were level when Tyreke Wilson’s corner was nudged home at the back post by Omochere.

Tierney, Omochere and Liam Burt all shot straight at Jaros as Bohs pushed on, but it was Tierney who went closest as he rattled the bar from 25 yards.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; Jak Hickman, Paddy Barrett (James Abankwah 74), Sam Bone, Shane Griffin (Ian Bermingham 80); Alfie Lewis, Chris Forrester, Jay McClelland (Robbie Benson 74); Billy King, Matty Smith, Nehum Melvin-Lambert (Darragh Burns 74).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons (Ciaran Kelly 62), Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Anto Breslin (Dawson Devoy 62); Conor Levingston, Tyreke Wilson, Ross Tierney; Ali Coote (Keith Ward 88), Liam Burt, Jamie Mullins (Promise Omochere 62).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).