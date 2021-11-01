Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Bohs fight back from two down to earn potentially vital point away to Saints

Promise Omochere scored within three minutes of his introduction to drag Keith Long’s men back into the contest.

By Dave Donnelly Monday 1 Nov 2021, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,043 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5589415
Promise Omochere celebrates with Bohs' away fans.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Promise Omochere celebrates with Bohs' away fans.
Promise Omochere celebrates with Bohs' away fans.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Bohemians 2

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

PROMISE OMOCHERE SCORED within three minutes of his introduction as Bohemians fought back from two goals down to take what could be a vital point in their quest for Europe.

Their fate looked bleak when Jay McClelland bundled home to double the Saints’ lead early in the second half but Ross Tierney’s opportunistic strike heralded a revival.

In-form Billy King had opened the scoring for the home side with his third goal in five games and they could easily have had two or three more during a frenetic opening period.

In the end, the Athletic were content to take a point from the game after Tierney very nearly added to his growing reputation with a thunderbolt off the bar late on.

billy-king-with-anthony-breslin Pats' Billy King battling with Anthony Breslin of Bohs. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

After conceding late to surrender a lead at Derry City on Friday night, Bohs knew they could steal a march on the Candystripes and move into fourth place with a win.

Both sides made multiple changes following the short turnaround, with the league’s top scorer Georgie Kelly once again missing out for Bohs.

The Saints looked much the fresher side, Stephen O’Donnell having made six changes from the side that beat Longford Town, and they hit the front inside 12 minutes.

An overhit backpass from Andy Lyons put Gypsies keeper James Talbot in trouble, and he could only find King, who set himself before rifling a shot past the retreating stopper.

King was denied a second moments later as Talbot palmed his shot clear, before McClelland fired the rebound over.

Nehum Melvin-Lambert, making a rare start up front for Pats, latched onto Paddy Barrett’s through ball but, with just Talbot to beat, he stumbled at the vital moment.

McClelland went close again before half time as his goalbound shot was deflected wide by a relieved James Finnerty.

Pats did have their second within three minutes of the resumption as a well-worked move finished with McClelland bundling home Jak Hickman’s cross from close range.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

jason-mcclelland-celebrates-scoring-a-goal-with-nahum-melvin-lambert St Patrick's Athletic’s Jason McClelland celebrates scoring a goal with Nahum Melvin-Lambert. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Just when it looked like the home side would coast to victory, Barrett’s hospital pass played in Tierney and he slotted the ball calmly past Vitezslav Jaros.

Bohs seized the initiative as a large away crowd got behind their team, and they were level when Tyreke Wilson’s corner was nudged home at the back post by Omochere.

Tierney, Omochere and Liam Burt all shot straight at Jaros as Bohs pushed on, but it was Tierney who went closest as he rattled the bar from 25 yards.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; Jak Hickman, Paddy Barrett (James Abankwah 74), Sam Bone, Shane Griffin (Ian Bermingham 80); Alfie Lewis, Chris Forrester, Jay McClelland (Robbie Benson 74); Billy King, Matty Smith, Nehum Melvin-Lambert (Darragh Burns 74).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons (Ciaran Kelly 62), Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Anto Breslin (Dawson Devoy 62); Conor Levingston, Tyreke Wilson, Ross Tierney; Ali Coote (Keith Ward 88), Liam Burt, Jamie Mullins (Promise Omochere 62).
Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie