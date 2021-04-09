BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

Derry finish with 10 men as second-half brace sends St Pat's top of Premier Division table

Robbie Benson and substitute Darragh Burns were both on target at Richmond Park.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 9 Apr 2021, 7:58 PM
16 minutes ago 173 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5405602
Darragh Burns celebrates scoring a goal for St Pat's.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Darragh Burns celebrates scoring a goal for St Pat's.
Darragh Burns celebrates scoring a goal for St Pat's.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Derry City 0

Dave Donnelly reports at Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC moved clear on top of the Premier Division – for one night at least – thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Derry City.

Second-half goals from Robbie Benson and substitute Darragh Burns win their third game on the bounce, while the visitors have yet to take a point from their three fixtures.

The Candystripes played the guts of an hour with ten men after defender Danny Lupano – an off-season acquisition from Hull City – was sent off for a second booking.

There was only ever going to be one winner from that moment, although Declan Devine’s side put up a stern resistance until the hour.

Derry set up to press the Saints high with a flexible three-at-the-back formation and had some success in disrupting the home side’s usual smooth passing game.

They had the first real chance to opening the scoring midway through the half as James Akintunde met a Jack Malone cross but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

Belgian defender Lupano had already been booked for a reckless tackle on Matty Smith when the same player broke the high line and, after tugging the winger back, was shown a second yellow.

All of a sudden, the Athletic found their tempo and began to probe the makeshift Derry defence with quick passing, with Chris Forrester beginning to orchestrate.

Nathan Gartside denied Smith with a fine low save before parrying clear close-range efforts from Ian Bermingham and Forrester before the break.

Stephen O’Donnell’s Saints began the second half at the same clip they finished the first and Bermingham sent a shot narrowly.

The breakthrough finally came on the hour-mark as Rónán Coughlan dribbled through a tangle of bodies in the box before the ball broke to Benson to slot home from close range.

Northern Ireland underage international Burns was introduced for Smith moments later and he made an almost instant impact as he doubled the Inchicore men’s advantage.

A beautiful 50-yard through ball from centre-half Sam Bone found Burns out on the right and he stepped inside, dropped a shoulder and curled his shot deftly into the far corner.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; John Mountney, Lee Desmond, Sam Bone, Ian Bermingham; Chris Forrester (Alfie Lewis 80), Robbie Benson, Jamie Lennon; Billy King (Jason McClelland 80), Matty Smith (Darragh Burns 66), Rónán Coughlan (Nahum Melvin-Lambert 86).

Derry City: Nathan Gartside; Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Danny Lupano; Daniel Lafferty, Ciaron Harkin, Joe Thomson (Ronan Boyce 74), Will Patching, Jack Malone; David Parkhouse (William Fitzgerald 74), James Akintunde (Brendan Barr 61).

Referee: Ben Connolly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on a mixed weekend in Europe for the provinces before previewing Exeter-Leinster and Wales-Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie