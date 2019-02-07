Brian Kerr narrates brilliant St Pat's video celebrating 90 years of the club

“THIS IS OUR club, this is our community.

“We are Pat’s, we are Inchicore.”

St Patrick’s Athletic FC have released a brilliant video celebrating 90 years of the club, narrated by Saints legend Brian Kerr.

Pat’s fans, — and any League of Ireland fans, for that matter — this is sure to have you absolutely buzzing for the 2019 season, with kick-off edging ever closer.

Harry Kenny’s men are fully locked and loaded after capturing a few exciting signings in the off-season and are set to open their year against 2017 double champions Cork City on Friday, 15 February.

