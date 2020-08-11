This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Stade Francais in quarantine due to virus cases

25 individuals from the Parisian outfit have contracted the virus after returning from a pre-season camp.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 8:53 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FRENCH TOP 14 club Stade Francais said yesterday they had halted training and put their squad and coaching staff into isolation after recording positive coronavirus tests last week.

According to newspaper L’Equipe, 25 individuals from the Parisian outfit have contracted the virus after returning from a pre-season camp in Nice less than a month before the new campaign starts.

Gonzalo Quesada’s side, who had the league’s biggest budget last term thanks to billionaire owner Hans Peter-Wild, have cancelled a pre-season fixture with Brive and are scheduled to face Toulon on 27 August.

They open the new Top 14 term by hosting Bordeaux-Begles, who were top of the table when last season was declared over due to the pandemic, on September 4.

“After carrying out COVID-19 tests this Monday, 10 August, it appears the health situation at Stade Francais has deteriorated despite respecting health and safety measures and advice from the regional health board,” they said.

The players and personnel will remain in quarantine until August 17 before new examinations are carried out on their release.

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

