This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steph Curry drops 23 points on comeback from four-month injury lay-off

The Golden State Warriors were beaten by the Toronto Raptors on Curry’s return.

By Press Association Friday 6 Mar 2020, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 653 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5035466
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Image: Ezra Shaw
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Image: Ezra Shaw

STEPH CURRY SCORED 23 points on his return from a four-month layoff but the Golden State Warriors were downed by the Toronto Raptors 121-113.

Curry, twice NBA Most Valuable Player, broke his hand against the Phoenix Suns in October with injury to another key player Klay Thompson meaning the Warriors sit bottom of the Western Conference.

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and Norman Powell added 33 as the Raptors spoiled Curry’s return and sealed a play-off place, with Toronto sitting second in the Eastern Conference, nine games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

The Los Angeles Clippers won their sixth straight game with a 120-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 in the win for the Clippers, who sit five games behind the Lakers in the Western Conference.

Jamal Murray hit a jump shot with 5.1 seconds left to help the Denver Nuggets to a 114-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Murray led the Nuggets with 18 points as the side overturned an eight-point deficit with 8:37 left in the game.

The night’s other match saw the Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Sacramento Kings 125-108.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie