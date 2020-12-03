BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

'About time' - history made as Frappart becomes first female to referee men’s Champions League clash

The Frenchwoman broke more boundaries last night.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 10:22 AM
1 hour ago 961 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5287211
Stephanie Frappart during last night's clash between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Stephanie Frappart during last night's clash between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.
Stephanie Frappart during last night's clash between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STEPHANIE FRAPPART MADE history on Wednesday after becoming the first female referee to take charge of a men’s Champions League game.

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman officiated Juventus’ 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in Turin.

“Stephanie Frappart – the first female referee on the biggest stage of European club football,” Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan tweeted afterwards.

“It’s about time. Great achievement and inspiration to others. Hopefully this will be a regular occurrence very soon.”

“Huge respect for reaching the biggest level of men’s club football,” Chelsea and Denmark women’s star Pernille Harder wrote. ”Well done Stephanie Frappart. A great inspiration and hopefully something we can see more of in the future.”

Frappart was already the first female referee for a major Uefa competition match when Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the Super Cup in Istanbul last year.

She was part of an all-female officiating team with assistants Manuela Nicolosi from Italy and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Frappart was also in charge for Leicester’s 3-0 Europa League win over Zorya Luhansk in October and the Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Holland in 2019.

In April last year she became the first female referee in Ligue 1 in France when Amiens played Strasbourg, having started her career in the third tier in 2011.

On Wednesday, Frappart handed out three yellow cards as Juve won comfortably with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 750th career goal.

She turned down Dynamo’s penalty appeals after Leonardo Bonucci appeared to have his arms around forward Benjamin Verbic.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata also scored for Juve, who are second in Group G – three points behind Barcelona – and have qualified for the knock-out stages.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey pick up the pieces — all of them — after Ireland’s Twickenham defeat:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie